Capital Square LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Square LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

DLR stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.27. 218,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

