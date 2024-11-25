Capital Square LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $69.92. 4,303,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,406,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

