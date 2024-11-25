Capital Square LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

