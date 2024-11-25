Capital Square LLC Cuts Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.38. 165,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,773. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

