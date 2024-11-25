Capital Square LLC Acquires 339 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 149,486 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $101.55.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
