Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 7,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $346.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average of $268.53. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $348.86. The company has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,991 shares of company stock valued at $43,333,238. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities raised Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cfra set a $343.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.80.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

