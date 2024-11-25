Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $27,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,323,000 after buying an additional 123,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

NYSE CBRE opened at $136.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $137.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

