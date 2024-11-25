C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 283112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

