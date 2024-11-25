Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7,965.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227,493 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $62,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,683.42. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $311.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

