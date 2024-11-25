Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 19802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.