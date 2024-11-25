Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 19802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,844,000 after buying an additional 279,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

