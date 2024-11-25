Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.21 and last traded at C$36.17, with a volume of 3663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.35.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

