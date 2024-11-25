Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $22.38

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AES by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after buying an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $30,746,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 482.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,439,000 after buying an additional 1,545,000 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. AES has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

