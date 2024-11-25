Bowie Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 3.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $64,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 301,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $18.45 on Monday, hitting $1,245.82. 19,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,492. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,179.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,102.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.