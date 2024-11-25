Boston Family Office LLC Sells 7,211 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 111.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

