Boston Family Office LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.46 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $203.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

