Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 122 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $514.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

