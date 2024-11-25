BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ZWT)

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZWT stock traded up 0.15 on Monday, hitting 50.06. 5,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of 48.25 and a 200 day moving average of 46.49. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a 12 month low of 35.09 and a 12 month high of 51.38.

Featured Stories

