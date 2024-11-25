BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.60. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 3,927,869 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.