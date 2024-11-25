Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Buys A$109,072.26 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD – Get Free Report) insider Sulieman Ravell purchased 495,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$109,072.26 ($71,289.06).

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

