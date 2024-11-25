Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Buys A$109,072.26 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD – Get Free Report) insider Sulieman Ravell purchased 495,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$109,072.26 ($71,289.06).
Benjamin Hornigold Stock Performance
Benjamin Hornigold Company Profile
Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.
