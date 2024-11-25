Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $225.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

