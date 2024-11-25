Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of (6.5%)-(4.5%) to ~$2.72-2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-2.070 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

