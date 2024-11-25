Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,377,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $282,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 57,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 305,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 89,992 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. 438,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

