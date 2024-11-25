Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.52% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $350,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $336.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.