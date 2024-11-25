Bank of Montreal Can Has $798.93 Million Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $798,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $22,498,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

FLUT stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.85. The company had a trading volume of 213,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,403. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $277.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.74.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $287.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

