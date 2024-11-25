Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $472,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.49. The company had a trading volume of 291,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,974. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $480.57 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,178.88. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

