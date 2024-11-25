Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,790,483 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $406,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $85.50. 787,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,083. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

