B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. 1,292,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,647,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

