Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.83 and last traded at $87.52, with a volume of 5717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Axos Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

