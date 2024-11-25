Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,990 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,419 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,861,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 32.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $321.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $321.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.18.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

