Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.90 and last traded at $110.25. 867,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,132,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Astera Labs Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $228,205.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,588,533.45. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,250. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,565,576 shares of company stock worth $129,835,552.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 445.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

