Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $77.50. 115,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,084. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

