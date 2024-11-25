Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.35. 563,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,191,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $533.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

