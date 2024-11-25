Associated Banc Corp Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,021. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

