Associated Banc Corp Purchases 15,589 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,915 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.