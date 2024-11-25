Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,343 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $550.60. 841,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $416.57 and a 1-year high of $552.31. The stock has a market cap of $498.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

