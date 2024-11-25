Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 120,665.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,971,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035,099 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after buying an additional 1,053,616 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $259,071,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,185,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,017,000 after acquiring an additional 409,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

MA stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $524.74. 49,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $404.32 and a 52-week high of $534.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $506.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.