Associated Banc Corp Acquires 18,836 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $59.51. 99,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,424. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

