ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 833,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,586,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 8.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $546.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 58,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 334,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 31.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 96,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

