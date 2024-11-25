argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $618.36 and last traded at $617.10, with a volume of 10751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $617.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.42.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $557.73 and a 200-day moving average of $489.55.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in argenx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in argenx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.