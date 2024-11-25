Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 22.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.