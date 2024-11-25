Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 16042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

