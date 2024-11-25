Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $3,054,899.40 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amazon.com stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.80. 24,668,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,480,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

