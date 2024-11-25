Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 164.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bread Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BFH stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 13.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Insider Activity at Bread Financial
In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
