Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,231 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,874,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,396,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after buying an additional 147,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 228,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at $26,540,252.64. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

VRNS stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

