Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

View Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $190.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.