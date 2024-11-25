Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech
In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of KRYS opened at $190.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $219.34.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Krystal Biotech Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
