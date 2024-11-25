Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $447,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $191.04 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,870.05. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 14.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,674 shares of company stock worth $131,623,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

