Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The company traded as high as $122.08 and last traded at $121.79, with a volume of 29807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $781,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after buying an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,156,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after buying an additional 424,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 230,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

