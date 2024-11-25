Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 45760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 43,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,668,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,522.50. This trade represents a 14.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,366,077 shares of company stock worth $125,011,332 over the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 6,300.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

