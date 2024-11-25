Algert Global LLC Sells 36,400 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.20% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 405,061.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,662 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $46.46 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.