Algert Global LLC Purchases 50,980 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Valvoline worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.26.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

